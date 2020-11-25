TPLF Operatives Infiltrating Refugees in Sudan to Misinform Media

Addis Ababa November 25/2020 (ENA) TPLF operatives have infiltrated refugees fleeing into Sudan to carry out missions of disinformation, State of Emergency Fact check disclosed.

“We have received credible intelligence that TPLF operatives have infiltrated refugees fleeing into Sudan to carry out missions of disinformation,’’ it said.

Emergency Fact check urged “we caution international media entities and international organizations to thoroughly investigate and verify information they receive from these group.’’