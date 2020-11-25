Gov’t Condemns Atrocities Committed by TPLF in Mai-kadra

Addis Ababa, November 25/2020( ENA) The Government of Ethiopia has condemned the atrocities committed by Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in Mai-kadra.

According to a statement issued by Office of the Prime Minister, the findings by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on the grave human rights violations perpetrated by TPLF forces in Mai-kadra are heart-wrenching.

The report is a confirmation of the earlier report by Amnesty International on the same accident, the statement said.

The world has once again witnessed the atrocious crimes Ethiopia has to endure meted out by the TPLF clique, it added.

As confirmed by the commission, “the Mai-kadra attack is not a simple criminal act but is rather a premeditated and carefully coordinated grave violation of human rights.”

The commission’s findings confirmed that the local TPLF security forces, in collaboration with a TPLF youth group called the ‘Samri,’ killed hundreds of people with full intent, a plan and preparation as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population.

As reported by the commission, these are “grave human rights violations which may amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes,” it was stated.

“We call upon the international community to condemn these atrocious acts of crimes against humanity and its perpetrators in no uncertain terms,” it said, adding the government will spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

