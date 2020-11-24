Regional Special Force Taking Decisive Action against OLF-Shene, Says Oromia President

Addis Ababa November 24/2020 (ENA) The Oromia Special Force is registering shinning victory over the OLF Shene terrorist group, Oromia Regional State President Shimelis Abdissa disclosed.

In a statement he issued today, Oromia President Shimelis Abdissa also said inhabitants of the region would strengthen their support to the National Defense Force.

He noted that at a time when the National Defense Force is conducting the law enforcement operation in Tigray, the Oromia Special Force has also been registering victory against OLF-Shene, a messenger and agent of the destructive junta.

In its effort to throw the country into chaos, TPLF has been recruiting, financing and providing logistical support for agents of destruction such as OLF-Shene, the regional state president elaborated.

By acting in such a manner, the group has demonstrated its anti-Ethiopian stance through killing, looting and destabilizing the country.

President Shimelis thanked the defense force on behalf of the people of Oromia for registering victory in the two phases of the operation by sacrificing their lives.

He noted that the people of Oromia are showing their solidarity by condemning the attack and extending support.

The regional state president further called upon the public to stand along the national army so that it can successfully complete the law enforcement operation and they return to their normal activities.

Shimelis underscored that the regional government will strengthen its efforts to ensure the rule of law and build a country and a region where brotherhood, equality and peace prevail by wiping out OLF-Shene.