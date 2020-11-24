TPLF Leadership Removal Critical to Ethiopia’s Sovereignty, Integrity: Historian

Addis Ababa November 24/2020 (ENA) Removing the TPLF leadership and the party that established hegemony over the last years is critical to Ethiopia’s sovereignty and integrity, according to the authoritative history lecturer Abebaw Ayalew.

Briefing the media on the history of TPLF, Assistant Professor Abebaw Ayalew said the atrocities and the merciless actions that have been carried out by TPLF throughout its years focused only on its programs so as to keep its hegemony.

“The TPLF, during the period of struggle and after, strictly focused on a political agenda and program that orbited around ethnicity and ethno-nationalism, as opposed to the desired and expectations of many Ethiopian political parties and groups. After establishing the umbrella group, Ethiopian Peoples Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), TPLF established hegemony over the other group members and continued with its policies by crafting a constitution that served its purpose,” he elaborated.

Explaining how the party has been fighting against changes in the country, the historian said TPLF destroyed many parties that could have changed the fate of the nation, including the election in 2005.

“The TPLF leadership and the party with such a record of atrocities did not play constructive role in Ethiopia while it controlled power, and also after losing its hegemony over the EPRDF; when they retreated to Mekelle to continue with provocative and defiant actions to challenge not only the reform but also the very existence of the Ethiopian state,” Abebaw pointed out.

He stressed that the only way to go forward for Tigray Regional State in particular and the country in general the TPLF should be liquidated.

“Unless the party and the leadership are liquidated, Ethiopia’s sovereignty and also the democratization of Tigray Region and the people would remain under question,” the historian argued.

Former member of TPLF and representative of the federal government, Zadig Abrha said the government showed extreme patience in vain.

“We sent elders to smoothen things out and bring them back to the fold. Our commitment to the people of Tigray never wavered,” he added.

“TPLF did a number of sabotages with a view to derail the reform,”Zadig stated, adding that “the Black Tuesday was, however, different from all that have come for the past three years, because TPLF crossed the red-line. It attacked the Northern Command and killed many. Our government would ever tolerate this. There is a limit to patience. So this became the final straw that broke the patience of the federal government.”

According to Zewdneh Beyene, a lawyer, “what is happening in Tigray can be easily described as atrocious criminal act. What has happened in the region and the crimes committed by TPLF leadership are treasonous.”