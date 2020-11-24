Foreign Minister Demeke Confers with Italy Prime Minister

Addis Ababa November 24/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has delivered the message of PM Abiy Ahmed and conferred with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

During the occasion, Demeke explained about the ongoing law enforcement operation in the country, particularly in northern Ethiopia where the operation has reached a critical stage.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on his part that he is well aware of the government’s law enforcement operation that is internal.

Conte expressed his hope that the law enforcement operation would be conducted carefully and responsibly by the government for the safety and wellbeing of its citizens.

A common understanding was reached to enhance the long-standing historical ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, who is in Rome, Italy, for official visit also met Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, according to the Office of Deputy Prime Minister.