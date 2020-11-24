Efforts Intensified to Respond to Situation of Displaced People in Northern Ethiopia: Peace Minister

Addis Ababa November 24/2020 (ENA) Ministry of Peace said it has intensified efforts to quickly respond to the situation of displaced people in the northern part of the country.

Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil wrote that “reaching out to displacement crisis is our top priority.”

According to her, the ministry has discussed about the latest rapid assessment report by a multi-sectoral emergency survey team with international donors.

The needs to provide immediate assistance for the displaced people, and rehabilitate the citizens were the focuses of the discussion, she pointed out.

Institutions, which provided immediate assistance for Ethiopians to various natural and man-made disasters in the past, have assured the ministry that the cooperation will be strengthened in the face of the ongoing difficulties.