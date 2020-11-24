Many Members of Tigray Special Force, Militia Surrendering Amid Ultimatum

Addis Ababa November 24/2020 (ENA) A large number of Tigray Special Force and militia have been surrendering in various fronts amid the 72-hour ultimatum, according to State of Emergency Fact Check.

Many have surrendered through the Afar region and the other isolated forces at Maitsebri are also giving up themselves, it was learned.

“The government would like to thank the members of the Tigray Special Force and the militia who are responding to the call,” the State of Emergency Fact Check added.

The government has also urged those under the captivity of the TPLF and unable to surrender to disarm wherever they are themselves and refrain from being exploited by the TPLF hostage until the National Defense Force rescues them.