Amb. Taye Confers with UN Secretary-General Special Adviser on Prevention Genocide

Addis Ababa , November 24/20202( ENA) Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, Taye Atske Selassie briefed Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Pramila Patten about the operation in Tigray and the massacre of civilians in Mai-kadra committed by the TPLF junta.

Ambassador Taye recounted how the TPLF junta stubbornly rejected the government’s repeated pleas for negotiation and continued to belittle the reform process.

The group was also masterminding ethnic-based atrocities in the country before it crossed the red-line by savagely attacking the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

He said the government is carrying out the military operation rapidly to bring the criminals to justice and restore rule of law in the Tigray Regional State.

Pramila Patten expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Taye for the briefing and called for an end to the genocide of innocent civilians in Mai-kadra.

She also condemned the efforts of the TPLF to internationalize the matter by provoking the Eritrean government.

In related news, Ambassador Taye briefed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights and Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York, Ilze Brands Kehris about the tyranny TPLF clique’s atrocities committed on the lives of civilians.