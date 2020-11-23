DPM & FM Demeke Says China Accompanying Ethiopia’s Efforts to Reduce Poverty, Achieve Prosperity

Addis Ababa November 23/2020 (ENA) China has always accompanied Ethiopia’s efforts to reduce poverty and achieve prosperity, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said.

During a meeting held today to reflect on Ethiopia-China 50th year relations Demeke said the two countries are engaging in extensive trade and economic cooperation as a continuation of relations rooted in ancient civilizations and struggles against alien forces.

According to him, Chinese massive investments in some notable sectors, including the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, industrial parks, tourist attraction parks, satellite technology development, are manifestations of the ever-growing relationship between the two countries.

The DPM and Foreign Minister also recounted the commendable contributions of Ethiopian Airlines during the heyday of the Coronavirus pandemic in China as a testament to China’s great value to Ethiopia.

He further expressed his belief that China would make the experimental-level vaccine a public good, according to a press relaes of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the discussion which brought together about 100 politicians, academicians, business persons and others from both countries, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, and Investment Commissioner Lelise Neme explained the economic advantages Chinese companies would get by engaging in Ethiopia.

China Africa Development Vice-president, ZHOU Chao, and Huajian Group President ZHANG Huarong presented their reflections on their experience investing in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador in China, Teshome Toga, and China’s ambassador in Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan, concluded the meeting with remarks underlining that the foundation for Ethiopia-China relations is mutual respect and mutual benefits.

The meeting was organized by Ethiopia’s Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.