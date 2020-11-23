Ethiopian Diaspora Representatives in USA Discuss Current Situation in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa November 23/2020 (ENA) More than 500 representatives of the Ethiopian Diaspora living in all states of the United States of America (USA) have held discussion about the current situation in Ethiopia on Saturday.

The representatives had fruitful discussion in event organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in the United States along with the Consulate General offices in Minnesota and Los Angeles, it was learned.

They finally issued the following 6-point resolution.

1. We strongly condemn the attack in Maikadra on November 10, 2020 and the atrocities in other areas as well as the treasonous act against the Northern Command, which is the backbone of peace not only in Ethiopia but in African on the night of November 3, 2020.

2. We support the government’s efforts to successfully complete the law enforcement campaign imposed on it.

3. Acknowledging the heroic struggle of our defense force, we express our solidarity with the heroic defense force and pledge to provide moral and material support until the anti-people and anti-peace clique is destroyed.

4. We have decided to work in an organized way to expose the propaganda campaign of the bigoted and fascist group and its agents and inform international human rights organization, the international community, friendly governments as well as decision-makers.

5. We condemn the political exploitation of the terrorist TPLF group in the name of the patriotic people of Tigray. We call on the people of Tigray, along with all their Ethiopian brothers and sisters, to fight this group.

6. As citizens, we will work diligently and in an integrated manner to ensure that the US legislative body, the President of the United States, and other governments are aware of the situation and play their part in bringing the terrorist TPLF to justice.