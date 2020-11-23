Ambassador Taye Briefs UN Under Secretary-General on Law Enforcement in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 23/2020 (ENA) The Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock.



During the occasion, Ambassador Taye briefed Mark Lowcock about the ongoing law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

Their discussion focused on opening safe humanitarian corridors, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides have agreed to work closely, the statement added.