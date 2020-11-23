Sign in
Monday, November 23, 2020
Economy
Desperate TPLF Ruins Infrastructures, Including Axum Airport
Ethiopian Group Starts Trans-Pacific Cargo Service
Govt’s of Ethiopia, Finland Sign 18.4 Million Euros Grant
Ministry, Embassies Hold Webinar on GERD
City Roads Authority Signs 4.5 Billion Birr Road Agreement
Politics
Ambassador Taye Briefs UN Under Secretary-General on Law Enforcement in Tigray
Law Enforcement Operation Enters Final, Crucial Phase: PM Abiy
Nat’l Defense Force Winning in All Fronts, Closing in on Mekelle
Criminal Offenses Committed by TPLF Violate Int’l Law: Human Rights, Legal…
Defense Force Captures Town Close to Tigray Regional Capital
Technology
Commission Launches Software to Mitigate Corruption
Institute Ready to Launch Second Satellite into Space Next Month
Science, Innovation Day Celebrated Here
Ethiopia to Host World Telecommunication Dev’t Conference for First Time in…
Microalgae, COVID-19 Research Laboratories Inaugurated
Social
Union of Ethiopian Diaspora Associations Established
Disaster Risk Mgmt Commission Ready to Rehabilitate Displaced Persons from Sudan
National Committee Striving for Repatriating Ethiopians Fleeing to Sudan
Most African Governments Not Friendly in Realizing Girls Rights and Wellbeing:…
Ethiopia Ready to Receive its Citizens Fled to Neighboring Countries
Environment
Most of Water Hyacinth Removed from Lake Tana in One Month
Environmental Crime Unit Established to Control Crimes against Wildlife
Commission Holds Consultation to Amend Environmental Impact Assessment Law
Heavy Rainfall Expected in South Eastern Ethiopia
About 20 Mln Hectares of Land Restored in Africa as Part…
Sport
Address
ENA catagory
Video
TPLF A Political Outcast Junta
TPLF A Political Outcast Junta
Ambassador Taye Briefs UN Under Secretary-General on Law Enforcement in Tigray
