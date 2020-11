Addis Ababa November 22/2020 (ENA) The National Defense Force is edging closer to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray Regional State, by taking control of the nearest town Edaga Hamus today, according to Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check.



The army is marching to Mekelle which is the final target of the law enforcement operation, it added.

It is to be recalled that the National Defense Force liberated Shire, Axum, Adwa and Adigrat last week.