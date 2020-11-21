Public Support for Defense Force Exhibits Greater Sense of Nat’l Unity, Solidarity: Peace Minister

Addis Ababa November 21/2020 (ENA) Peace Minister Mufriat Kamil said that the public support being extended to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has displayed a greater sense of national unity and togetherness.

The public has been extending financial and material as well as blood to the army from all over the country.

A National Resource Mobilizing Committee chaired by Ministry of Peace to coordinate the resource mobilization effort has today expressed its appreciation to the public for supporting the defense force during the last 10 days.

“This is a big morale boost for the army,” National Resource Mobilizing Committee Chairperson Muferiat said.

According to her, the support has reflected a greater sense of solidarity and national unity than ever before.

The support is being utilized in a transparent manner, she said, adding that the committee will provide accurate information to the public.

Appreciating the support provided by the people, the minister calling on the public to continue with their assistance.

Efforts are underway to provide immediate and sustained humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation to people displaced due to the law enforcement activities, Mufriat revealed.

She further stated that the government is working hard more than ever to rehabilitate displaced people.