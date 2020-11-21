UK Gov’t, Opposition Recognize Need for Law Enforcement Operation in Tigray: Ethiopia’s Ambassador

Addis Ababa November 21/2020 (ENA) The British Government has fully realized the need for the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State, according to Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The federal government has been taking law enforcement measure in the region, following the brutal attack by the destructive TPLF group on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force.

Ambassador Teferi Meles told ENA that he has briefed the UK government and opposition political parties about the law enforcement operation underway in Tigray Region.

From the briefings it received the British government has understood the need for the law enforcement operation, the ambassador said.

He pointed out that their main concern is the completion of the operation within a short period and the need for the prevention of humanitarian crisis.

Ambassador Teferi further revealed that Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian living in different cities in the UK were outraged by the attack on the Northern National Defense Force.

The Ethiopian Diaspora have been establishing committees that brief officials of the UK government about the ongoing law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State, he stated.

The embassy has also been explaining about the operation through the mass media.

The ambassador stated that regular information updating activities on the law enforcement operation will be strengthened.