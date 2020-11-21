PM Commends Law Enforcement Operation, Pledges to Secure Safety & Well-being of Tigray People

Addis Ababa, November 21/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the advances the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have made in the past few days to ensure the rule of law operation is commendable.

On his Twitter page the premier wrote today that the “forces have now fully liberated Adigrat town from TPLF militia, following the control of the surrounding areas last night.”

Citizens of the cities and towns under the federal command in Tigray Region are already easing into regular routine with the protection of the Federal Police, he added.

“Our fellow citizens in Tigray region and those that have fled have the firm commitment of the Federal Government that they will be supported to resume their lives with normalcy,” Abiy stressed.

Together with the rest of Ethiopia, the government will work to ensure that all humanitarian needs are addressed and a high-level federal committee overseeing humanitarian relief operations was sent on fact finding missions to make assessments for adequate and timely response, the PM revealed.

According to him, the committee will work with relevant stakeholders to return and reintegrate all citizens that have fled over the past days into their locales.

Prime Minister underlined that “the overall safety and well-being of the people of Tigray is of paramount importance to the Federal government and it “will do all that is necessary to ensure that stability prevails in Tigray Region and our citizens are free from harm and want.”