Union of Ethiopian Diaspora Associations Established

Addis Ababa, November 21/2020(ENA) The diaspora associations in the nine regional states and the city administrations of Ethiopia have established today Union of Ethiopian Diaspora Associations.

Ethiopian Diaspora Association Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Selamawit Dawit told ENA that the union would bring together the associations scattered in different parts of the country.

Moreover, the union will enable the associations to collaborate in social, economic and national issues, she added.

The director-general said the main objective of the union is to resolve the challenges that the diaspora community have been facing in cooperation with the government and other associations.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Burtukan Ayano stated that the government will support the union and the associations to further strengthen their contribution for national development.

The government will also with all to ensure the rights of Ethiopians in foreign countries and encourage them to enhance their support to the country.

The Ethiopian Diaspora have been contributing for national development under three main areas the Addis Ababa’s beautification project, anti-Covid activities, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.