President Sahle-Work Holds Talks with President of South Africa

Addis Ababa November 21/2020 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde held talks with Chair of the African Union (AU) and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

During the occasion President Sahle-Work has briefed Ramaphosa about the current law enforcement operation in Tigray Region.

Sahile-Work explained about the objectives of the operation, the attack on Ethiopian National Defense Force, the atrocities and massacres committed and the progress on the ground.

“It has given me a good opportunity to brief the President on the genesis and objectives of the current operation, the attack on our defense forces, the atrocities and massacres committed and on the progress on the ground,” President Sahle-Work said after the briefings.

The federal government is engaged in a law and order enforcement operation and the perpetrators of these atrocities will be brought to justice, she affirmed.