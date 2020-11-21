Nat’l Defense Force Takes Control of Adigrat Town

Addis Ababa November 21/2020 (ENA) The National Defense Force has this morning taken control of Adigrat town in Tigray Regional State, according to Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check.

The National Defense Force, which has been pushing the TPLF junta in many fronts, has destroyed the entrenched enemy force and fully controlled Aksum and Adwa towns last night.

The defense forces are now advancing towards Mekele, the capital of Tigray Regional State after liberating various surrounding areas, it was indicated.