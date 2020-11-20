Tigray Members of Nat’l Defense Force Condemn Treasonous Act of TPLF

Addis Ababa November 20/2020 (ENA) Some Tigrian members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) have strongly condemned the treasonous act of the TPLF junta against the Northern Command.

The federal government has been reinforcing a law enforcement operation following the attack of TPLF junta on the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

It is to be recalled the junta had committed barbaric attack against the members of the Northern Command that served and protected the people of Tigray.

The attack resulted in huge uproar and anger of many compatriots who were deeply saddened by the attack against the command that was protecting the country’s sovereignty as well as the people of Tigray.

The greedy TPLF junta that prefers the disintegration of the country unless it rules it proved its sick mentality by “carrying out a lightning strike in 45 minutes” as it arrogantly declared.

Tigrian members of the National Defense Force residing in Addis Ababa have condemned the heinous attack of TPLF.

Lieutenant General Molla Hailemariam said the crime committed by the extremist TPLF group is horrific and barbaric.

He further explained that the act was a plot by the TPLF junta and does not represent the people of Tigray.

Therefore, in addition to condemning the criminal group, “we must all do our part in the law enforcement operation,” Lieutenant General Molla stressed.

Lieutenant General Yohannes Gebremeskel said the extremist TPLF group had committed treason by massacring members of the army which shield the nation from all forms of attack.

He also explained that the act was an unforgivable crime and treasonous act.

Lieutenant General Yohannes added that the TPLF junta committed the crime with the aim of triggering a civil war that destroys Ethiopia.

The group has failed to understand the psychology of Ethiopian unity and sovereignty. He noted that the law enforcement operation has been strengthened.