President Sahlework in South Africa for Official Visit

Addis Ababa November 20/2020 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie today arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa for official work visit, according to Ethiopian Embassy in the country.



On her arrival at Johannesburg International Airport, the president was received by Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and Plenipotentiary Ambassador and Special Envoy to South Africa, Shiferaw Teklemariam.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by UN Resident Coordinator Nardos Bekele and members of the embassy in Pretoria as well as Ethiopian community in the country.

According to the schedule, President Sahlework will meet her counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.