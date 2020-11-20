Disaster Risk Mgmt Commission Ready to Rehabilitate Displaced Persons from Sudan

Addis Ababa November 20/2020 (ENA) Disaster Risk Management Commission is ready to provide food, shelter, housing and other items for citizens to be repatriated from Sudan following the government’s law enforcement operation in Tigray Region



Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Mitiku Kasa told ENA that the commission has prepared shelters, food items and other necessary things that would help to rehabilitate the victims.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the commissioner said that the commission has dispatched two teams of experts to urgently assess the situation in western and northern parts of Tigray, and start the repartition process.

“As a Disaster Risk Management Commission we are always ready to offer support to victims of natural and man-made disasters because there are a number of situations that could suddenly happen any time,” Mitiku elaborated.

According to him, the commission has bought about 10 million quintals of food items for all eventualities.

He said the commission is also working closely with international partners such as UNICEF with regard to the rehabilitation efforts.

The rehabilitation will include education, health, water and agriculture as well as other social services, it was learned.

Mitiku also revealed that Disaster Risk Management Commission is supporting about 8 million people in addition to rehabilitating the displaced from Tigray Region.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro, has announced the governments of Sudan and Ethiopia have started talks to repatriate Ethiopians citizens in Sudan displaced by the law enforcement operation in Tigray.