Govt’s of Ethiopia, Finland Sign 18.4 Million Euros Grant

Addis Ababa November 20/2020 (ENA) The governments of Ethiopia and Finland have signed a grant amounting to 18.4 million Euros to achieve improved public health and well-being, social development, and climate resilience in the targeted communities.



According to a press release of Ministry of Finance, the grant is allocated to support the implementation of the Community-Led Accelerated WaSH phase IV program in Ethiopia (COWASH- IV) and achieve the goal of improved public health and well-being, social development, and climate resilience in the targeted communities.

This is the continuation of the successful long-term Finnish WaSH support to Ethiopia applying the Community Managed Project (CMP) approach strategies, it was pointed out.

The programme will be implemented in rural areas of Amhara, Beni­shangul-Gumuz, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s (SNNP), Tigray and Sidama regional states.

Even if Ethiopia has made a remarkable progress in terms of extending access to improved water supply and sanitation facilities in rural areas, WaSH needs major improvement as few schools and health centres have functional water supply.

Besides, the quality and maintenance of institutional water and sanitation facilities and the innovation of cost-effective sanitation facilities need plenty of attention.

The agreement was inked by Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi and Finland Ambassador to Ethiopia, Outi Holopaine