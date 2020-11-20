Ministry, Embassies Hold Webinar on GERD

Addis Ababa November 20/2020 (ENA) A webinar on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which was jointly organized by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ethiopian embassies in Algeria, Belgium, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, was held yesterday.



Senior diplomats, think tanks, media houses and parliamentarians from the countries were present, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Hirut Zemene moderated the session while the presentation was conducted by two members of the Ethiopian negotiation team, Yohannes Gebretsadik and Ambassador Reta Alemu Nega.

The presentation focused on elaborating the status of the current AU facilitated tripartite negotiation on the GERD, it was learned.

Points of convergence and outstanding technical and legal issues were also explained.

After the presentation, various questions and comments were raised from the participants and tackled by the presenters.

The webinar is expected to clear some issues to the wider audience on the ongoing negotiations of the GERD and clarify Ethiopia’s position to reach a win-win solution.