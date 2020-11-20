Ministry Actively Engaged in Creating Understanding on Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 20/2020 (ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has been actively engaging in activities aimed at making the international community understand the ongoing government operation in Tigray Regional State.



In his media briefing today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said efforts have been intensified to explain about the ongoing law and order enforcement in Tigray Regional State through diplomatic visits, phone conversations, and webinar discussions.

The spokesperson recalled the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen to Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He conveyed the messages of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the leaders and thoroughly explained the objectives of the operation against TPLF junta and the causes that necessitated it.

Demeke also briefed the leaders on the ongoing political, economic and social reforms and the benefits of the reforms to the entire Ethiopian people as well as the various activities of the TPLF junta to abort the reform over the past two years.

Furthermore, the junta supported and organized extremist groups financially and logistically. It violated human rights and instigated ethic conflicts to sow discord in the country.

Worst of all, the extremist group recently attacked the Northern Command of the National Defense Force and killed members of the army that had been serving and protecting the people of Tigray over the past two decades.

All the presidents have expressed their commitment and solidarity with Ethiopia and underscored that the operation in Tigray is Ethiopia’s internal affair, the spokesperson revealed.

“The diplomatic tour was a success,” according to Dina.

Speaking about the recent development on GERD, the ministry and Ethiopian missions all over the world have scheduled to run several joint webinar discussions from November 12-November 30, 2020.

The missions in Pretoria, Berlin, Moscow, Ankara, Geneva, Brussels, the Hague, Rome, Paris and Algiers have successfully completed the meeting, it was stated.

The spokesperson said Ethiopia has repatriated 269 of its citizens from Jeddah and 84 from Beirut during the past two weeks.