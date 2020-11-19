Interim Administration Eyes Smooth Transition in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA) Making smooth transition and conducting free and legal election are the main targets of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State, the recently appointed CEO of the administration said today.

Briefing the media, CEO Mulu Nega said the people of Tigray have been coerced into unfair and illegal elections by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for years.

“We are not to stay there for years. Our target is to make the transition very smooth. Our main task is to ensure transparent, objective, democratic, participatory and credible election in the region”, he underscored.

Stressing the significance of scrapping the last illegal election in the region, the CEO said ensuring justice, good governance, democracy and widening the political space will be very important.

The Tigriyan people have been suffering from lack of justice and good governance, Mulu noted, adding that the interim administration will work to create an enabling situation whereby these problems could be tackled.

According to him, the immediate action will be resuming social services not properly functioning at the moment, including education, health and so forth, in collaboration with the federal government, sector ministries and other stakeholders.

Widening the political space in the region was also mentioned among the tasks to be executed by the interim administration by involving all political parties operating in the region.

“The political space in the region has been very narrow. So we will open up this and invite all political parties, groups and individuals to operate by respecting the rule of law. This will help us to strengthen the democratization process in the region because narrow political space and lack of democracy has been a challenge in the region,” the CEO elaborated.

The interim administration would also work hard to ensure peace and stability, he stated.

With regard to relations with Eritrea, Mulu said “we will try to restore peace and stability with neighboring regions and Eritrea. There is some mistrust. So our task is to restore peace and stability within Tigray as well as with neighboring regions and the Eritrea government.”