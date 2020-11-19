PM Holds Talks with Leaders of Tigray Provisional Administration

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks today with leaders of the Tigray Provisional Administration.

The discussion focused on a number of issues, including bringing the TPLF junta to justice before they commit additional heinous crimes.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, taking due caution and vigilance to protect urban residents from harm in the operation to ensure rule of law, and on ways of strengthening efforts by the Ethiopian National Defense Force to repatriate and assist Tigrayans displaced due to the acts of the criminal clique were also issues discussed on the occasion.

The plan to rehabilitate Tigray after the completion of the operation was also presented for discussion.