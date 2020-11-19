Commission Launches Software to Mitigate Corruption

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA) The Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has launched today software that enables it to mitigate corruption.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Deputy Commissioner Wedo Atto said the commission is working not only to mitigate corruption but also produce honest individuals and leaders that despise corruption.

The commission is also striving to create corruption free institutional culture through concerted and integrated efforts, he added.

The software of the Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was developed in collaboration with Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

INSA Director-General, Shumete Gizaw said on the occasion that the objective of the platform is to alleviate corruption in the country.

According to him, the platform can be accessible to everyone, including individuals cell phones, so that they can easily provide information on corruption and related practices.

The software, unlike the traditional paper-based provision of information, keeps the privacy of individuals who offer information in connection to corruption, the director-general pointed out.

Beyond providing and receiving information, the system would also enable registration of assets of individuals and companies and updates the registered wealth information, Shumete explained.

The software will be delivered to organizations freely, he said, urging all institutions to use the system that helps to control the corruption.