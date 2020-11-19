City Roads Authority Signs 4.5 Billion Birr Road Agreement

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA) Addis Ababa City Roads Authority has signed today an agreement to build roads with 4.5 billion Birr in the capital city.

The authority and Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation signed the agreement.

The total length of the roads to built in the capital city is 118 kilometers.

City Roads Authority Director-General, Moges Tibebu said concrete and asphalt roads with 15 to 50 meters width would be built in Yeka Tafo, Dengara, Koye Feche and Chefe areas.

The projects that create 2,000 jobs will be completed from 9 to 19 months, it was learned.