Law Enforcement Operation in Tigray Entirely Domestic Affair, Says President Félix Tshisekedi

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA)President Félix Tshisekedi of Congo said the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State is a domestic affair which does not call for any external intervention.

President Tshisekedi was briefed on Wednesday about the ongoing operation in Tigray and the negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Following the briefing, the president said the government’s law enforcement operation in Tigray is a domestic affair that does not call for any external intervention.

He added that the Government of Ethiopia has the obligation to protect the constitutional order and uphold the rule of law when extremist groups act unconstitutionally to meet their objectives.

Speaking on the ongoing negotiation over GERD, President Tshisekedi expressed his hope that Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt would reach a negotiated agreement regarding outstanding issues of the dam negotiation.

He also reaffirmed his decision to further consult on relevant bodies to ratify the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), according to a press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on his part explained about the ongoing law enforcement operation in Tigray and how the rogue and intransigent TPLF clique has been undermining the sweeping reform that brought hope to Ethiopians.

He noted that the TPLF junta has also been playing a destructive role in financing, organizing and deploying extremist groups in the country for the last two and a half year.

Testing the government’s patience to its limits, the TPLF group brutally attacked the Northern Command Force on November 04, 2020, Demeke stated.

He further assured the president that the operation in Tigray would end rapidly, restoring the rule of law in the region and bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.