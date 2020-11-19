EACC Uncovering TPLF’s Atrocities for the International Community

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian-American Civic Council (EACC) is enlightening the international community about TPLF’s atrocious crimes committing against humanity.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Founder and Coordinator of EACC, Aynshet Gelagay condemned TPLF’s betrayal attack on the Northern Command where the group launched unexpected assault in early November 2020.

He recalled that HR-128 had previously submitted a resolution to the US government to hold the TPLF accountable for its human rights abuses against Ethiopians.

The council has also confirmed that TPLF is still working to commit genocide in various parts of Ethiopia and lead the country into conflict, according to the coordinator.

He stated that the council is working to inform the international community on the ongoing law enforcement operation in collaboration with the Ethiopian community residing in various parts of the world.

“The council is working hard to inform the international community that the TPLF junta group is working to destabilize Ethiopia in every corner, including its treason against the army which guarding the country’s sovereignty,” he said.

Aynshet added the United States, the UN and other continental organizations have been notified of details of the TPLF’s plot in the north command.

He further stated that the council will consolidate its effort to bring the perpetrators of the defiant clique to face justice.

Those people who involved in such heinous act are traitors, Aynshet said, and called on the Diaspora community to stand by the government as the voice of Ethiopians.