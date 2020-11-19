Gov’t Calls Upon TPLF Leaders to Surrender

Addis Ababa November 19/2020 (ENA) The Government of Ethiopia called upon leaders of the TPLF for whose arrest federal warrants have been issued to peacefully surrender and to refrain from engaging in further atrocities.

It has been reported by various media outlets that in places like Mykadra, TPLF’s troops and loyalists have committed atrocities against civilians on the basis of their identity, according to Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check.

“The Federal Government would like to reiterate its commitment to bring to justice those responsible for such heinous crimes,” it said.

This is in keeping with the criminal pattern this clique orchestrated in various places over the last couple of years, it added.

“As we enter the final phase of the law enforcement operation against the criminal clique within TPLF, we would like to remind the leaders of this group that the atrocities that have been committed by their forces and loyalists in places like Maykadra constitute serious crimes both under Ethiopian and international law,” Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check stated.