Institute Ready to Launch Second Satellite into Space Next Month

Addis Ababa November 18/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia is ready to launch its second satellite into space in December, 2020, according to Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI).



Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute Director-General, Abdisa Yilma told Human Resource and Technology Affairs Standing Committee today that the institute is ready to launch a satellite.

The satellite similar to the first satellite, weighs 12 kgs, it was learned.

The satellite will collect information to be used for mining, agriculture and other sectors. The information will be available to policy makers and institutions, he stated.

The satellite developed in collaboration with a Chinese company has 5.4 meter resolution, which is better than last year’s ETRSS-1, according to the director-general.

Abdisa said Ethiopia will also have telecommunication satellite in the next three to four years.

Preliminary and feasibility studies have now been completed and it is estimated that over 350 million USD will be needed to achieve the plan.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia had launched its first-ever Remote Sensing Satellite, ET-RSS-1 in December, 2019.

The 72 kg multi-spectral remote sensing satellite blasted off into space from China, with its ground station located at Entoto Space Observatory facility in Ethiopia.