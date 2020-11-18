Webinar Discusses IGAD’s Role in Promoting Regional Integration

Addis Ababa November 18/2020 (ENA) A webinar that discussed on the role of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) in promoting regional integration in the Horn of Africa was held on Wednesday.



The webinar where scores of Ethiopian diplomats from the IGAD Region have participated was organized by Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti in collaboration with the IGAD Secretariat.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Mohammed Hassen in his opening remark noted the key role such platforms can play in further enhancing the awareness of diplomats on the multifaceted socio, economic and political activities being undertaken by the regional organization.

Director for economic cooperation and Regional Integration of the IGAD Division, Dr. Elsadig Abdalla gave a brief presentation on the history, overall structure, achievements and challenges along the changing approaches of IGAD, in a bid to reconcile with the dynamics of the region, as well as the main strategic pillars of the organization.

Dr. Elsadig underlined IGAD’s premier aspiration to be a Regional Economic Region (REC) achieving sustainable peace and development.

Policy harmonization, minimum integration plan as well as economic benefit maximization were among the issues raised from the virtual discussants.