Ambassador Suleiman Holds Talks with UAE State Minister

Addis Ababa November 18/2020 (ENA) Ambassador Suleiman Dedefo held talks with State Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reem Al Hashimy about the current situation in Ethiopia.



On the occasion, Ambassador Suleiman briefed how the TPLF junta has been acting irresponsibly until it ultimately attacked the Ethiopian Northern Command on November 4, 2020.

He underlined that the unduly provoked the Federal Government of Ethiopia has to engage in the law enforcement operation in Tigray to restore the constitutional order and bring the criminal TPLF clique to justice.

Ambassador Suleiman assured Reem Al Hashimy that the Federal Government would conclude the operation rapidly.

Satisfied with Ambassador Suleiman Dedefo’s explanation about the ongoing operation, Reem Al Hashimy said she was able to get clarity on critical issues that were blurred under misguided narratives of some media outlets.