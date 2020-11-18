Deputy PM Demeke Briefs President Kagame about Law Enforcement in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 18/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, conferred with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda,Vincent Biruta in Kigali.

During the meeting discussion, Demeke briefed President Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

Demeke recounted that the TPLF junta has been organizing, financing, and deploying extremist groups and undermining the multifaceted benefits of the reform in the country over the past two and half years.

Moreover, the TPLF junta has held an election in violation of the country’s constitution, which has been condemned by the House of Federation and the House of Peoples’ Representatives, he said.

Besides violating the legitimacy of the federal government, the TPLF junta attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, which has been protecting the people of Tigray for more than two decades, he noted.

Demeke further elaborated that the federal government has to undertake the ongoing operation to uphold the rule of law, bring perpetrators to justice, and liberate the local people.

He also expressed his confidence that the government and people of Rwanda would understand the Federal Government’s law enforcement operation.

President Kagame expressed the wish for a rapid restoration of peace and stability.

Vincent Biruta, on his part, said as a long-time friend of Ethiopia, Rwanda always stands by Ethiopia for its peace and security.

Rwanda believes that the government of Ethiopia would complete the operation soon, protecting the lives of civilians, he said.

The meeting was attended by Rwandan Security Chief, Major General Joseph Zabita, who echoed the minister’s comments.

The discussion ended in a spirit of mutual understanding and friendship.