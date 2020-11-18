Gov’t Reaffirms to Uphold Rule of Law, Bring Perpetrators to Justice

Addis Ababa November 18/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law, its resolve to bring unlawful perpetrators to justice and denounces, in the strongest of terms, mis-characterizations that this operation has an ethnic or other bias.

According to Office of The prime Minister, “make no mistake the current law enforcement operations in Tigray target primarily the disgruntled, reactionary and rogue members of the TPLF clique that have been destabilizing Ethiopia.”

The Federal Government intends to put an end to the deadly crime spree of this group within TPLF, which has also affected the people of the Tigray Regional State, the office indicated.

The people of Tigray will be the first to benefit from an operation that works towards a community based on the rule of law, freedom, unity and democracy, it noted.

Moreover, the office said that “Our vision for Ethiopia is that of a multinational society, where the many ties that bind us make it possible to cherish our diversity while upholding our unity.”

Ethiopia’s deep-rooted common heritage and destiny is strong enough to overcome the threat posed by the divisive, sinister and toxic machinations of the TPLF clique, it noted.