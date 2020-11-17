Attorney General Freezes Assets of 34 TPLF Affiliated Companies

Addis Ababa November 17/2020 (ENA) The assets of 34 organizations affiliated to Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which has been engaged in forcefully undermining the constitution, carrying out ethnic based killings and carrying out terrorist activities by providing finance and evading tax, have been frozen, according to the Attorney General.
The organizations have allegedly financed the terrorist group and took part in criminal corrupt practices.
The Attorney General which claims to have sufficient evidences to investigate the organizations has frozen the assets of the following companies effective today.
It said the organizations were trying to transfer and hide the assets.
The Attorney General stated that it will appoint asset manager to ensure that the frozen assets are not damaged or wasted until the Director-General of the Criminal Assets Recovery Directorate completes its inspection and restitution.
The following are the companies whose assets have been frozen.
1. Sur Construction PLC
2. Guna Trading House PLC
3. Trans Ethiopia PLC
4. Mesfin Industrial Engineering PLC
5. Selam Public Transport Share Company
6. Mega Printing PLC
7. EFFORT PLC
8. EFFORT Electrical Business PLC
9. EFFORT Design and Construction PLC
10. Ezana Mining Development PLC
11. Velocity Apparel Companies PLC
12. Messebo Building Material Production PLC
13. Saba Dimensional Stones PLC
14. Mesfin Industrial Engineering
15. Sheba Tannery PLC
16. A.P.F
17. Meganet Corporation
18. Express Transit Service
19. Desalegn Catenary
20. Sheba Tannery Factory Share
21. Hiwot Agriculture Mechanization
22. Hiwot Agricultural Mechanization PLC
23. Almeda Garment Factory
24. Mesobo Sement Factory
25 Dedebit Savings and Credit Association
26. Addis Pharmaceutical Production
27. Tigray Development Private Limited Association
28. Star Pharmaceuticals Imports
29 Saba Marble Share Company
30. Adwa Flour Factory
31 . Tikal Egri Mitkal Tigray
32. Biruh Tesfa Plastic Private Limited Company
33. Dessalegn Veterinary Medicine Import and Supply Private Limited Company
34. Maichew Particle Board Factory