Inhabitants of Addis Ababa Express Support for National Defense Force

Addis Ababa November 17/2020 (ENA) Inhabitants of Addis Ababa have expressed their support and honor to the national defense force at a ceremony held at Abebe Bikila Stadium this morning.

Tens of thousand residents of the city, including Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie and other government officials, took part in the colorful event held at the stadium.

Among the participants that attended the celebration was the senior famous actor Debebe Eshetu who has been in Ethiopian art industry for over 50 years.

He said the treasonous act committed by the TPLF is unacceptable and unforgivable.

“The National Defense Force is the pillar on which the nation stands proudly and safely. My children live and learn happily because there is an army that protects the country from enemy. I sleep at night safely, because I have a national army that protects my country day and night. I therefore, honor the national army which is the backbone of peace and security,” he added.

Debebe underscored that he is ready to contribute his share as an artist to support the army.

Member of the Ethiopian Patriots Association, Legesse Deme stressed that the defense forces have been symbols of unity during the last 50 years when five governments ruled.

“ I was member of the defense force in my life time. One thing I know about the army is that it has no political, ethnic or religious affiliation. It stands for all of us. So, I honor the national defense force which is the pride of my country,” he said.

The treacherous act of the TPLF junta which mobilized some members of the army politically and ethnically to commit cold-blooded murder against their fellow Ethiopians is unheard of in the history of the country, the patriot elaborated.

“ How can someone attack their own protector? I consider this shameful and everyone should condemn it,” Legesse stated.

The Ethiopian Patriots Association is ready to give all the necessary support to the national army, in addition to supporting the law enforcement operation in Tigray Region.

Representative of the city farmers, Gete Azene said a farmer and member of the army have one thing in common, which is working for the nation. Furthermore, the army protects the country from enemy.

She said the law enforcement operation underway in Tigray Region is appropriate and will enable the army to protect the country from illegal groups and ensure peace and security.

“They are doing the right thing, even if they are fighting an internal enemy. I honor and stand by them. They are doing all this to protect the nation,” Gete said.

At the Abebe Bikila Stadium, the audience expressed their respect and support for the defense force by putting their right hands on their left chest for a minute.