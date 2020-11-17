Ethiopians Honor Defense Force

Addis Ababa November 17/2020 (ENA) Ethiopians honor the National Defense Force for the sacrifices it paid to protect the country.



Ethiopians across the country and members of the defense force, except those on the law enforcement duty, stand for two minutes to honor the army.

They stood by holding their right hand over their heart for a minute to honor the army and show their respect for another minute by clapping their hands.

The event held across the country under the theme: “I stand for the honor of the National Defense Force”.

Ethiopians living abroad and friends of Ethiopia also virtually took part in the event, organized by the arts community.