Reports, Footages Claiming Airstrike on City of Mekelle False

Addis Ababa November 17/2020 (ENA) Reports by two international media outlets about an air strike on the city of Mekele and footages used claiming to show the said air strike are false, Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check said.



The State of Emergency Fact Check stated that the information regarding civilian casualty due to the air strike is also not true.

The State of Emergency Fact Check said an air strike indeed took place on TPLF military targets outside the city of Mekele.

The air strike, part of the law enforcement operation, was carried out on key military targets of TPLF based on reliable information.

In its law enforcement operations on the junta, the National Defense Force has been focused on operations outside of towns to minimize civilian casualty, the State of Emergency Fact Check said.