Gov’t to Take Final Law Enforcement as the Deadline Expires Today

Addis Ababa November 17/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the final law enforcement operation will be carried out in the coming days as the deadline for members of the Tigray Special Forces and militia to surrender expired today.



The Tigray Special Forces and Militia ended a three-day deadline to save itself and its people instead of pursuing the voracious junta.

Abiy expressed his gratitude for members of the Tigray Special Forces and Militia, who took advantage of the call for responsible decision to save the people.