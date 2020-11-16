Members of Nat’l Defense Force to Hold 30 Minutes Event Honoring Army

Addis Ababa November 16/2020 (ENA) Members of the National Defense Force will take part in the event organized tomorrow to honor the army under the theme: “I also Stand alongside the National Defense Force.”

In a press release issued by the National Defense Force today, National Defense Force Indoctrination Director-General, Major General Mohammed Tessema, said will be held from 11:00 to 11:30 AM.

According to him, all members of the National Defense Force, except those in the front will take part in the event.

The program endorsed by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will be attended by Addis Ababa City Administration employees as well as residents, Major General Mohammed stated.

Ethiopians living abroad and friend of Ethiopia will also virtually take part in the event.

All will stand by holding their right hand over their for a minute and show their respect for another minute by clapping their hands.