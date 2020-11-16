Ethiopians in Kenya, Malawi Vow to Support Law Enforcement Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopians residing in Kenya and Malawi have vowed to support the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State, according to Ministry Foreign Affairs.



This was disclosed at a webinar that brought together a number of Ethiopians living in Kenya and Malawi.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Affairs State Minister Tsion Teklu briefed the audience on how the TPLF junta committed treasonous act that threatened to derail the political and socio-economic reforms underway in the country.

She further explained the need to neutralize the destructive TPLF by protecting civilians and upholding the rule of law.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem on his part noted that the recent TPLF attack on the Ethiopian Defense Force in the Northern Command is a testament to the group’s indifference to the lives of citizens and the wellbeing of the country, the press release of the ministry stated.

He appreciated the Ethiopian community in Kenya and Malawi for take sides with the people and the government of Ethiopia, condemning the TPLF junta’s irresponsible actions.

The Ethiopian community in Kenya and Malawi have vowed to financially support the government operation in Tigray and buy bonds for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.