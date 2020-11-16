Close to 50 Volunteer Health Professionals Join Law Enforcement Operation

Addis Ababa November 16/2020 (ENA) Some 48 health professionals drawn from health institutions in Addis Ababa left for the areas where the government has been taking law enforcement operation in Tigray Region today.



On their departure, Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie expressed her appreciation to the health professionals who volunteered to take part in the operation.

She said health professionals have also been supporting the defense force materially and financially.

“We are really particularly grateful to you for your commitment to sacrifices your life while caring for the army. History will remember your selflessness,” the deputy mayor added.

Hoping that all will return safely, she said the city administration is ready to provide support for them.

Addis Ababa Health Bureau Head, Dr. Yohannes Chala said health professionals have always been giving their lives for the people, and the defense forces who safeguard the country.

“The number of nurses, doctors, and other health workers that volunteered to provide support is more than this. We will call them in whenever necessary,” he stated, adding that “ he however believes the law enforcement operation will be finished soon and you will be back to your regular service.”

According to the health bureau head, the city has distributed about 1.7 million Birr worth health equipment and materials among the health professionals.

The health professionals deployed in this round include 10 specialists, 24 nurses and an anesthesiologist, among others.