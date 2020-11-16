Ethiopians in Dubai, Northern Emirates Condemns TPLF Junta for Attacking ENDF

Addis Ababa November 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Community living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates held discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has organized the meeting to discuss on the current situation in Ethiopia.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting constituted a number of Ethiopians and Ethiopian origins from different walks of life.

Attendees of the discussion condemned the recent merciless attack on Ethiopian Defense Forces by the TPLF junta.

They also appreciated the ongoing government operation to restore the rule of law in Tigray and expressed their confidence that perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

The meeting ended following a formation of a committee that would facilitate financial and other supports that the community would extend to the Ethiopian Defense Forces.