Ethiopia, Turkey Foreign Ministers Discuss About Ongoing Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa November 15/2020 (ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone conversation today regarding the ongoing operation in Tigray.

During the occasion, Demeke briefed his Turkish counterpart on the objectives of the Federal government of Ethiopia in carrying out the current operation.

He recounted how the TPLF junta shamelessly attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces and tried to rob military equipment from the base.

“The action of the TPLF is not only criminal but also is tantamount to treason since it compromised the sovereignty of the country,” he said.

He said the government of Ethiopia is committed to bring the TPLF criminals to justice and restore the rule of law to the region.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, for his part said the government of Turkey understands the decision of the federal government of Ethiopia to take action to maintain law and order in the region.

He expressed his confidence that the operation would end soon and not compromise the safety of civilians.

Upon concluding their discussion, Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart upon his appointment as the Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.