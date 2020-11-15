Operation in Tigray Regional State Progressing Swiftly: Deputy PM Demeke

Addis Ababa November 15/2020 (ENA) The operation in Tigray Regional State is progressing swiftly with utmost priority given to the protection of civilians, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.

Demeke made the remarks on a webinar discussion held on Sunday with Ethiopian Ambassadors and mission leaders in the Asia-Pacific countries.

The meeting was aimed at exchanging views on activities about the ongoing operation in Tigray Regional State.

He revealed that in areas of the Tigray Regional State that are freed from the tyranny TPLF clique, the government is providing humanitarian assistance to the community.

The mission leaders said they have made the purpose of the operation in Tigray Regional State clear to all Asian actors.

Regional countries comprehend the Federal Government’s commitment to end the culture of impunity in the region and bring the criminals to justice, they said.

The countries also expressed their confidence that the government would give the operation a swift conclusion by considering the protection of civilian lives.

Talking about news outlets, mission leaders said the media in Asian countries do not have a biased narration about the operation in Tigray.

However, some news stories and publications in Asian media are influenced by reports of international media outlets, the mission leaders added.

They highlighted that appropriate government bodies should continue providing fact-based information about the operation to the public and media outlets.

The move would help mainstream media to be case-sensitive in producing authentic and balanced news stories, they said.

Demeke said mission leaders should encourage the Ethiopian Diaspora to maintain the comprehensive support to ongoing operation.

Ambassadors of Ethiopia to China, Japan, Australia (through his representative), Korea, Indonesia, and India, including relevant bodies in the ministry have attended the meeting.