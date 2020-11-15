Operation in Tigray Progressing Swiftly with Protection of Civilians: Dep. PM

Addis Ababa November 15/2020 (ENA) The operation being underway in Tigray Region is progressing swiftly with utmost priority given to the protection of civilians, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen said.

The minister briefed the situation and the later development while he was presiding over a series of webinar meetings held on Saturday with several Ethiopian mission leaders which aimed to exchange views on the mission activities regarding the ongoing operation in Tigray.

The mission leaders have presented briefings on their engagements regarding the operation with various concerned bodies at regional and international levels, it was indicated.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke said during the occasion the government is providing humanitarian assistance to the community in areas of Tigray region that are freed from the TPLF junta.

Demeke underscored that the missions should encourage the Ethiopian community living abroad to continue their ongoing financial, moral, and intellectual support to the operation.

The mission leaders on their part stated they have made clear the objectives of the operation in Tigray to all stakeholders.

They were able to make relevant bodies understand the federal government’s commitment to end the culture of impunity in the region and bring the criminals to justice, the mission leaders pointed out.

They said they have continued to inform stakeholders that the operation would soon end, ensuring the prevalence of the rule of law and restoration of the constitutional order in the region.

They underscored that relevant government bodies should continue providing fact-based information about the operation to the public and media outlets. This would help mainstream media to self-correct itself and come up with balanced journalistic outputs with genuine narratives.

Ethiopian missions and the Ministry should give special attention to combating disinformation and misinformation on the social media outlets, they said.