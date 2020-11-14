Members of Al-Shabaab, ISIS Groups Plotting to Carry out Attacks Arrested

Addis Ababa November 14/2020 (ENA) The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) disclosed that it has arrested 14 Al-shabaab and ISIS members on a mission to carry out terrorist attacks on various targeted areas in Ethiopia, including the capital city.

Al-Shabaab and ISIS sent their members to Addis Ababa and various parts of the country to carry out terrorist acts that damage human life and property as well as tarnish the image of the country, NISS added.

The National Intelligence and Security Service, in collaboration with the security services, arrested the 14 suspects in connection with the operation.

Members of the terrorist group have been recruiting members, plotting terrorist attacks, identifying targets areas to carry out attacks in various parts of the country, it was learned.

One of the Al-Shabaab terrorists, Abdul Abdi Jamal, nicknamed Abdulqadir, entered the country to carry out crime in coordination with Al-Shabaab by establishing direct links with the Al-Shabaab leader Jafar or Gure in Somalia.

NISS, which closely monitored the network, apprehended with him Abidurhman Aden Abubeker, Mukitar Gab Gossa, Gamae Dirye Abdi, Sheikh Ahmed Nur Mohammed, Osman Kusow Aden Hussein, Mohammed Hassan Aden and Umar Redwan Muhadi.

Also, coordinator of the ISIS terrorist cell in Ethiopia, Aman Assefa Gedimwork, was arrested by the NISS on suspicion of plotting to carry out terrorist attacks.

The suspect has been a member of ISIS for a long time; he also organized groups in various parts of the country, it was learned.

Along with the ISIS member Aman Assefa Gedimwork, the group’s cell coordinator, were arrested Faud Shifa Kedir, Abduljabar Abdalla Ibrahim, Seid Mustafa Ibrahim, Masud Sajibo Gebeyehu and Tefera Belay or Indris.

Al-Shabaab and ISIS members have been recruiting, organizing and disseminating their teachings in various parts of the country, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the statement pointed out that members of the terrorist groups and their accomplices selected targets and prepared weapons they would use.

The statement said that both Al-Shabaab and ISIS groups are planning, carrying out, providing leadership and support to carry out terrorist attacks in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

NISS revealed that the terrorist groups plotted to attack various parts of the country seizing the window of opportunity opened by the TPLF junta where the government has been carrying out law enforcement measures.

Communication equipment and other materials prepared to be used for the destructive missions were also seized.